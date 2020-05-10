Breaking News
BREAKING: Gunmen kill two Policemen, one civilian in Delta ambush

File photo of gunmen

By Perez Brisibe

TWO policemen have been confirmed dead during an ambush on them by a gang of daredevil armed robbers who ambushed them while escorting two “VIPs” at Orerokpe in Okpe local government area of Delta State.

The VIPs, a husband and wife, also sustained various degrees of injuries leading to the death of the wife who passed on in the early hours of Sunday at an undisclosed hospital.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya were fruitless as at the time of this report, Vanguard reliably gathered that the hoodlums also carted away a huge amount of money from the victims alongside the AK47 rifle of one of the slain policemen.

