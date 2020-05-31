Vanguard Logo

[Breaking] Cross River LG election: PDP leading with 10 LGAs out of 18

sweeps 110 Councillorship wards out of 196 so far

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

PDP

The ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River is leading with its candidates being declared winners in 10 LGAs so far, at the Saturday council elections held across the 18 Local Government Areas, LGA’s of the state.

Vanguard gathered that out of the 18 LGA only 10 have been so far announced and PDP candidates declared winners including 110 Councillorship wards , results from the remaining 8 LGAs were been expected.

Announcing the result of the poll on Sunday in Calabar, Chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie said that the results were not manufactured but also announced at various levels including wards, LGAs.

According to Ushie five political parties contested the election, they are PDP, YPP, APC, NNPP, and LP

He said they will reconvene at 6:00 pm to concluded the remaining 8 LGAs and 86 wards left.

The 10 LGAs that PDP candidates were declared winners include, Calabar South, Calabar Municipal, Etung ,Ikom,Obubra, Odukpani, Akamkpa ,Akpabuyo ,Bakassi and Yakurr including 110 wards so far.

