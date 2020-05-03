Breaking News
Translate

[BREAKING] COVID-19: Attendees at Abba Kyari’s burial test negative

On 7:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
[BREAKING] COVID-19: Attendees at Abba Kyari's burial test negative
Body of the deceased being taken by pal bearers during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetary, Abuja.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has said those who attended the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari have now completed their 14 days of isolation and have tested negative for Covid-19.

Consequently, they have been reunited with their families.

Acting Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat in the FCT, Dr Muhammed Kawu disclosed this in a statement Sunday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: What Abba Kyari did for Nigerian sports

He said; “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation. Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID 19. They have been reunited with their families”.

Kyari was buried on April 18 at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, but the event saw many government officials violating the social distancing measures of the federal government.

Consequently, both officials and journalists who attended the burial were sent on mandatory 14-day isolation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!