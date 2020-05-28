Breaking: Buhari writes Senate, requests fresh $5.513 billion loan from external sources 

Kindly Share This Story:

To finance the revised 2020 appropriation

To support state government meet their challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for Fresh external borrowing to the tune of $5.513 billion.

The letter from President Buhari was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan soon after a closed session that lasted for 1hr 10 minutes.

According to the letter which was read during plenary, the loan will allow the Federal Government to finance the revised 2020 appropriation and budget deficit, support state government meet their challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and address the problem of food security.

President Buhari explained that the external borrowing would be from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Export, Import Bank of Brazil and the African Export, Import Bank.

The letter stated that $3.4 billion of the money is to come from the International Monetary Fund, $1.5 billion from the Works Bank, $500 million dollars from the African Development Bank, while the Islamic Development Bank is to provide $113 million.

