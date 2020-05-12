BREAKING: Buhari sends 42 career ambassadorial nominees to Senate 

By Henry Umoru
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent forty-two ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who read the list, said they are Career Foreign Service officers.
According to President Buhari, the curricular vitae of the nominees would be forwarded to the Senate.
Some of the names are Nwachukwu C. A.; A. Kefas ; Y S. Suleiman; G.M. Okolo; G.E. Edopa, among others.
Details later…