…GTB, FBN & Ecobank in financial services

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN, Dangote has emerged the most admired African brands at the 10th Brand Africa 100, Africa’s Top Brands anniversary.

In the sub-survey focused on financial services, GTBank re-claimed the #1 spot after falling out of the top 5 in 2019 return to the top spot with First Bank Nigeria (FBN) and Ecobank claiming the second and third positions respectively.

This year’s rankings included a strong presence of payment service brands PayPal, Western Union and Visa, as digitisation and digital-led economies are expected to accelerate more acutely because of the pandemic.

American sports and fitness company, Nike takes the top spot for the third year in the global ranking position, While in the most admired media brand category, United kingdom’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) retained its number one position

African brands only occupied 13 of the 100 entries, 7 less from last year’s. Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng during an online interactive session via Zoom said: “African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change. It’s concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market.”

Global Client Development Manager, GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk said: “The reach and accessibility of mobile across the continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively, giving us vital and timeous results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since inception in 2010.”

Chief Growth Officer Africa Middle East, Karin Du Chenne stated: “The complex task of analyzing a vast amount of diverse data, countries and trends over 10 years has given us a deep insight into how brands have changed, adapted and kept in step with the changing African environment and consumer who demands more from their brands.”

The Brand Africa 100 is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The survey is conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50percent of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80percent of the population and the GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

