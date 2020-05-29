BPE not opposed to power companies’ Audit ― D-G

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Bureau of Public Enterprises is not opposed to the planned forensic audit of the power companies in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The Director-General (D-G) of the agency, Mr Alex Okoh, said in a statement yesterday, that BEP was, therefore, not part of the decision by the eleven power Distribution Companies (Discos) to seek court redress to retrain the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from interfering in their (Discos)’s corporate activities.

The statement personally signed by the Director-General and copied the Executive Chairman of NERC on Friday, May 29, 2020, Okoh said: “ BPE was not consulted and was not part of this action”.

The Statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Bureau wishes to inform NERC that there was never a time when the Boards of the Discos neither discussed any of these matters nor decided to oppose the forensic audit or any of such matter.

“Please, note that the Bureau was not consulted and is not part of this action; and therefore is not opposed to the forensic audit being planned by the Federal Government”.

The eleven Discos have gone to court to restraint the NERC from interfering in their corporate activities as well as restrain the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the National Economic Council (NEC) from what they described as undue interferences in the activities.

In addition, the Discos are seeking to restraint NERC from sending forensic auditors to their respective companies.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: