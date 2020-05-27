BOXING: Mayweather is envious of me – Manny Pacquiao

Kindly Share This Story:

Manny Pacquiao reacted to Floyd Mayweather Jr’s recent comments calling him an “old man” by saying that he’s just “ENVIOUS” because he’s retired now and he doesn’t have a world title.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao recently beat the previously undefeated WBA Super World welterweight Keith’ One Time’ Thurman by a 12 round split decision on July 20 last year in an impressive victory.

Up until recently, Thurman had been considered the number one fighter in the 147-pound division, and Pacquiao showed that he’s not the top fighter in the weight class any longer.

Mayweather gave an interview this month, saying that he saw it as “sad” that the fighters are “chasing” after a fight against Pacquiao, who he referred to as an “OLD-man,” and he felt that they should be looking to face other fighters.

Pacquiao will be turning 42-years-old in December, but he’s still fighting at high level and looking like someone in their late 20s. The Filipino star has aged well and found the Fountain of Youth to preserve himself. In contrast, Mayweather looked slow and sluggish in his last fight three years ago against Conor McGregor in 2017.

At the time of the fight, Mayweather was 40-years-old, younger than Pacquiao is today, but he appeared almost elderly in his performance.

“He is just envious because he’s already retired. We’re still active and have a crown,” Pacquiao said to The Manila Times.

