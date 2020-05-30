BlueKey makes new stride, as BKY gets listed on CoinMarketCap

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther onyegbula

Renowned Blockchain platform, Bluekey, has recently, had its Utility token(BKY), listed on the number one Blockchain market information source, CoinMarketCap .This was made known by its management.

CoinMarketCap is a platform that tracks the capitalization of different cryptocurrencies, the amount of trades that use them, and the current price converted into fiat currencies, where those who trade on blockchains get relevant information.

According to Bluekey, this represents another important step for the platform which provides visible utility and real-time use-case for the blockchain ecosystem.

Also, apart from being listed on CoinmarketCap, the BKY token is now automatically visible on the TRUST WALLET. This means, BKY users no longer need to go through intermediary tokens to extract value from their digital assets.

Using BKY to Disrupt Finance

Over the years blockchain technology has stirred up a lot of expectations as a solution that will improve most of our traditional processes. One area where blockchain disruption has made the most noise so far is in financial solutions. By enabling peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, blockchain is eliminating a lot of bottlenecks that have limited the finetech industry.

With the evolution of e-commerce and payment solutions, effective P2P systems are becoming more popular. Despite this growth in the industry, real use case implementations are yet insufficient to the prevailing industrial needs. Therefore, the creation by BlueKey represents a major contribution to the financial solution and e-commerce sectors.

With primary focus on the African region, where there is a dire need for financial inclusiveness, BlueKey is solving a continental problem that could spread even beyond Africa.

According to the founder of GalaxyChain Technologies, owners of BlueKey, Suanu Neenwi, the company aims at becoming a leader in Africa in the provision of key financial solutions using crypto.

He said; ‘Our vision is to become Africa’s leading crypto-financial hub, with a mission to provide instant our native token(BKY) as collateral asset.’

