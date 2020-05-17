Bishop Sam Zuga donates food items to Muslim communities for Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Extending his love to the Muslim communities in the holy month of Ramadan, his Lordship, Bishop Dr Sam Zuga (The Jehovah’s Field Marshal) through Sam Zuga Foundation has successfully donated bags of rice to Muslim community in Jimeta Yola.

This is geared at helping the less privileged families in the aforementioned community to make it through each day after the long Fasting.

While receiving the food items on behalf of Jimeta Muslim community in Adamawa State, the district Head Alhaja Dan Isah expressed his profound gratitude to the philanthropic cleric for his extending his kind heart to them at such a time when Coronavirus has made more people at risk of hunger and disease.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the press, the Vice president of Sam Zuga Foundation and Sam Zuga International, Ambassador Jethro Samzuga who spearheaded the distribution of the food items expressed that, it is the desire of Sam Zuga Foundation to continue doing her best to ensure that the Foundation impact positively to the society.

Ambassador Jethro Samzuga also noted that the Sam Zuga Foundation has further plans to better the lives of Nigerian youths through the creation of mobile Apps, work opportunities and its ‘Africa Wake up sensitization campaign’.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: