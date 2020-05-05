Bill for National Health Emergency passes first reading in Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed for first reading, the National Health Emergency Bill, 2020.

The Bill was sponsored by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, (PDP-Enugu) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu) shortly after the bill was read, however, raised a point of order having cited order 14 Section I of the Senate rule.

Ekweremadu in his remark said it was important for the details of the bill to be provided to senators for informed debate and inputs.

He said the call for detailed information on the bill was hinged on the outcry arising from the presentation of a similar one in the House of Representatives.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan consequently asked the Clerk of Senate, Nelson Aywoh to distribute copies of the bill to the senators.

The Senate also at plenary observed a minute silence in honour of Nigerian health workers for their effort in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria.

Senate resolution was a sequel to a point of order 43 raised by Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Abudulahi Yayaha, (APC-Kebbi) and seconded by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia)

Lawan, in his remarks, advised Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the preventive measures of COVID-19 as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and health experts to avoid spread of the pandemic.

Earlier, Senate also referred confirmation of nominations of Dr. Frederick Ekwem (Imo ) and Dr. Jonah Madugu (Abia) as Commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission to its Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further legislative inputs.

The Committee is to report back to plenary in four weeks.

Similarly, it referred to the confirmation of seven other nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to its Committee on Establishment.

The nominations are Salamatu Bala (Adamawa), Alfred Egba, (Bayelsa) Alhaji Adamu Yuguda (Borno), Emmanuel Nwosu (Imo), Oladele Gboyega( Osun), Bello Wamakko (Sokoto) and Ahmed Yusuf (Taraba).

It further referred confirmation of nominations of 38 persons for appointment as Chairman and members of Federal Character Commission to Committee on Federal Character and report back in four weeks.

Senate at plenary adopted the amended report of the ad-hoc committee on Nigerian Security Challenges on the urgent need to restructure, review and reorganise current security architecture in the country

