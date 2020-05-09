Bighomes uplifts 200 vulnerable households with food items, cash in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigeria continues to combat COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate firm in the country, Bighomes, has distributed palliatives and relief funds to about 200 vulnerable households in Abuja.

Bighomes Managing Director, Topsy Essien who spoke before the distribution exercise on Wednesday at Gwarimpa village in Abuja, disclosed that the firm has reached over 150 vulnerable Nigerians and was determined to reach over 500 vulnerable citizens.

Essien who condemned the act of gathering large crowd for distribution of palliatives to vulnerable citizens said the act will further spread the dreaded coronavirus in communities and called on Nigerians to adopt the method of reaching vulnerable in their homes to curtail further spread of the virus.

The Director noted that the gesture was the firm’s little way to complement the federal government efforts in tackling the hunger aspect of the pandemic.

Also Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Leader of the team and Marketing Manager of the firm Bertha Obinna Kingsley said that as the pandemic continues, there are a lot of people that have no means to feed themselves or their family.

She said, “Some, especially artisans who earn from their daily pay jobs have not been able to go out to work since the beginning of lockdown, and we are glad to give our support by sharing food and relief funds to these people.”

Bertha called on other private organisations to emulate its gesture by also reaching out to those in need to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

Vanguard

