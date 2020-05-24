Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday said he and his pro Biafra group are not bothered by the activities of saboteurs and traitors working against the Biafra realization.

Mazi Kanu, in a statement made available through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that to him and IPOB, the treachery and activities of such people are irrelevant, inconsequential, adding that their activities strengthens him and his group.

The IPOB leader also said the group will never build bridges with saboteurs and traitors, adding that those who sabotage the sacred project of IPOB, will be kicked out of the family forever.

He said, there is no forgiveness, no pardon, no pity, no diplomacy, no bridge building with such traitors, adding that any one kicked out of IPOB will remain out forever.

Mazi Kanu, statement read, “We do not appeal or build bridges with saboteurs and traitors. To us they are as irrelevant and inconsequential as Yoro e-rats on N3,000 data stipend a week, their saboteurs activities and treachery strengthens us.”

“If you sabotage the sacred project of IPOB you will be kicked out of the family, you will be shredded and destroyed and sometimes worse things will happen to you if we catch you.

“There is no forgiveness, no pardon, no pity, no diplomacy, no bridge building. Once you are out, you are an outcast forever.

“Form as many useless pro-Biafra groups as you like with help of DSS or Ohaneze Ndi Oshi, gossip as much as you like with your multiple fake accounts, you will never be allowed back.

“We allow petty saboteurs to keep coming forward because it makes it easier for us to destroy them.

“The more dangerous ones are those in our midst pretending but working for the enemy.

Any IPOB appealling to online traitors to stop hating Kanu and IPOB is mentally weak.

“IPOB was forged in the heat of battle and purified in the furnace ceaseless confrontation for 8 years. Bridge building with traitors is for the confused and unfocussed.

“We are IPOB, we conquer and subdue our enemies with overwhelming evidence and incontrovertible proof. We drown them in the pool of truth.

“We love trouble, enmity and confrontation because we believe and know that enemies within and without are good for us the same way a good immune system can only be built by the body confronting viruses and bacteria on a regular basis.

“We are arrogant yes! Because IPOB is the best there is in the whole world. An unarmed group that broke a country with nothing but truth.

“If as a front line activist you mistakenly think that our love and praise of your work for Biafra means we are gullible and can be divided, then we show you who we are.

“Any day you step out of line, you are toast, we would sink you because many have died, imprisoned and tortured for this Biafra.

“We are like the Vulture, we have no friends, we have no enemies. We only love those that pursue Biafra in truth and honesty. Once you deviate, then its bye bye, no matter who you think you are.”

