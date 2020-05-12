Kindly Share This Story:

BehindTheSceneGram (BTS-GRAM), a music and video publicity/marketing company has received yet another accolade for its exceptional contributions to the video/music publicity and marketing sector of Nigeria.

This came in the form of a certificate of brand ambassadorship from Shenzhen HollyLand Technology Co. Ltd, posted on the company’s Face Book Page.

The certificate, signed by the marketing director of the company, Kiko Lee, ‘is to authorize Mr. Akhabue Evans Ebalu, as the brand ambassador for Shenzhen HollyLand Technology Co. Ltd to promote HollyLand brand and their products in Nigeria/Global Online.

For those that have been monitoring the exploits of the company, BTS-GRAM, this brand commendation does not come as a surprise.

The energetic and visionary 30 year old CEO, Mr. Akhabue Evans Ebalu, has etched his name deep in the Nigerian video and music publicity sector. He is a cinematic and visual/sound effects professional with exceptional mastery of modern day technologies for music and video production.

He is also a producer, cinematographer, technological blogger and social media publicity professional. His website aptly describes his work ethic and industry contributions. The company’s Instagram page (@behindthescenegram) currently has 355, 000 followers.

Though originally a trained lawyer, called to bar at the age of 21, his passion has been about growing his brand perception in the Nigerian video and media publicity sector. He has had collaborations with global companies like FEIYIU TECH FY, SHENZHEN HOLLYLAND TECH CO. LTD, 3D LUT CREATOR, TEFFEST, ZHIYUN TECH, FILMCRUX and CAREL STUDIOS.

He has also worked with celebrated Nollywood and Gospel artistes like Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Sinach, Eben, Jahdiel, Ada Ehi, Samson, Testimony and Rozey. Notable amongst his works is the video execution of Sinach’s multiple awards winning Gospel song, ‘I know who I am’.

