BBNaija lovers, Mercy, Ike take love to next level in new TV series

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

BBNaija lovers of the Pepper Dem Gang, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyeama have kept the fire of their romance burning by launching their show “Mercy &Ike”. The show premiered last Sunday, April 26 on DSTV

The Mercy & Ike show follows the love story of Mercy Eke (winner of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija) and Ike Onyeama, another BBN contestant. The pair met and bonded in the BBN house, but the Mercy & Ike show is proof that their love did not end there.

The show opened with Mercy and Ike reminiscing about their time in the BBNaija house and how they formed an alliance to ensure that either of them won. It then went on to draw deeper into their personal lives.

Mercy opened up and talked about growing up in a poor household. At one time, her mother had to sell Akara to support the family, while Mercy would roast corn and sell fuel to make ends meet.

‘My mum used to sell Akara, so from there, she graduated from selling Akara to ‘Mama Put’, so maybe that’s why I know how to cook… Then I used to sell fuel and I roasted corn while helping her.’

She almost broke down in tears when she revealed that while her mother was pregnant with her, she repeatedly tried to lose the pregnancy because of the extreme poverty they faced at that time. Mercy lets us know that, that discovery only made her more determined to be successful in life.

Ike talked about having a regular upbringing in the United States. Life was going well for him until 2017 when a hurricane in the U.S. affected his business and destroyed the apartment he was living in at that time.

We got to meet Mercy’s elder sister, Promise. According to Mercy, her elder sister sacrificed her own happiness by getting married just so she could take care of the family. Promise is a widow with three kids, and she lets us know that Mercy has been the one taking care of her and her children since she lost her husband.

Ike came over to visit Mercy, and as they settled down to eat, Ike said that it’s time he met the rest of Mercy’s family, pointing out that Mercy avoided this during their last visit to Owerri.

Rumours about Mercy and Ike’s true relationship status have been flying around since the Big Brother Naija show ended. Ike put those rumours to rest by saying that he definitely envisioned himself committing to marriage with Mercy. Mercy playfully told him to be sure he was ready to commit before popping the question because she didn’t plan to wear an engagement ring for longer than one month.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: