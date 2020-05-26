Breaking News
Translate

Bayern Munich go seven points clear with 1-0 win at Dortmund

On 7:37 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bayern Munich, Dortmund
Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates scoring with his team-mates during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich on May 26, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo by Federico GAMBARINI / POOL / AFP) 

Bayern Munich took a key step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday, opening a seven-point gap with six games left as they won 1-0 at nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

READ ALSO: Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect

Joshua Kimmich’s deft chip two minutes before half-time settled an edgy tussle between the league’s top two teams in front of empty terraces.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!