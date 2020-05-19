BAYELSA: We’ll soon begin urban renewal projects ― Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

….Says no celebration of 100 days in office due to COVID-19

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Tuesday said his administration would soon roll out a number of urban renewal projects, particularly in Yenagoa, in order to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the state capital.

Diri, who disclosed this when members of the past state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a solidarity visit in Government House, said the construction of a flyover and expansion of the roundabout at Edepie were part of the urban renewal plan of his administration.

The governor in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout would precede the construction work on the flyover to ease traffic in the area.

He expressed his administration’s intention to give a facelift to the capital city as evident in the ongoing demolition of illegal structures that had defaced the Yenagoa metropolis.

“Even in the face of COVID-19, we have decided to do some preparatory things, which I hear are going down well with our people. We are not just pulling down illegal structures but also sanitising our city.

“Work will start on the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout in no distant time. Also, we intend to build a car park at the market at Swali, which is the largest in Yenagoa and fence it off to ensure a healthy environment.

“Our government is on track. We are not looking at celebrating 100 days in office because globally, economies are at a standstill as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. But rather we are expecting to celebrate our achievements in another one to three years’ time,” he said.

Cn the issue of appointments into his government, Diri noted that at the appropriate time, persons that are passionate about the development of the state and the party would be brought on board.

“We are not going to do secret appointments. Party stakeholders are being consulted to bring into government persons that would have development uppermost on their minds,” the governor said and charged the leaders of the party to extend the olive branch to those who had left.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Chief Felix Omemu, pledged their 4 to work with the administration to achieve its set goals.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: