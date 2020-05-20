Bauchi govt suspends lockdown, charges residents to follow regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has resolved to suspend the total and partial lockdown in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed announced this at a stakeholders meeting held at Command Guest Bauchi on Wednesday.

He noted that following suspension of the lockdown, clergies must ensure total compliance to regulations set up for the full reopening of worship centres, such as social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and reduction of time spent in places of worship.

The governor also directed the leadership of Market Traders Association to also ensure full compliance to the safety measures as advised by health experts.

He added that though the lockdown has been suspended, restriction on interstate travels, closure of schools, ban on commercial motorcycle operations, restriction in the number of passengers in taxis and tricycle operations will still be enforced.

According to the governor, lifting of the ban will be reviewed in two weeks based on the compliance of stipulated guidelines.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed has ordered for the decontamination of Ganjuwa, Ningi, Misau, Warji, Bogoro local government areas as well as Gida Dubu due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

