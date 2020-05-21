Banker commits suicide in Lagos, drops note for father, girlfriend

Kindly Share This Story:

…Man, 50, in Abia community

…Factory worker electrocuted in Nsukka

By Esther Onyegbula & Chinenyeh Ozor

The lifeless body of a young man identified as Kelvin Rhima was found dangling from a ceiling fan by neighbours, Tuesday night, in his mini apartment at Modinatu Street in Ogba area of Lagos.

Also, the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Chukwudi Maduka, who allegedly committed suicide at Umuezu-Ore Umuana village in the Uhuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, Monday, has been retrieved.

It was gathered that Kelvin Rhima’s neighbours became worried Tuesday evening when they noticed that he had not been seen outside for that day.

Unfortunately, when they peeped through the window, they found the body of the young banker hanging from his ceiling fan.

According to a neighbour, Barry Olarenwaju, who spoke with Vanguard “When we didn’t see him on Tuesday morning outside, we felt he was sleeping inside, but when it was getting late we got worried because there was no padlock at his entrance to indicate that he had gone out.

“When we tried to open the door, because it was locked from inside, that was when we began to bang on the door. By the time we went to the window he was seen dangling and his tongue stuck out. From the look of things, it was obvious that it was on Monday he died because the corpse had begun to bloat.”

Another tenant in the building, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said immediately we discovered the corpse, we raised alarm. It was a battle before getting policemen to come to the scene to access the situation. We went to Area G on Tuesday night to inform them about the situation and they asked us to go to Pen Cinema division, which we did.

“Ironically, when the police came, they wanted to detain all the tenants we had to pay N2,000 each so that we won’t be implicated in a matter we don’t know anything about. After which they still abandoned the corpse with the excuse that the mortuary was filled up. They only took pictures.”

“It was gathered that policemen from Pen Cinema saw the suicide note that he addressed to his father and his girlfriend.”

Man, 50, commits suicide in Abia community

The body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Chukwudi Maduka, who allegedly committed suicide at Umuezu-Ore Umuana village in the Uhuahia North Local Government Area of Abia Monday has been retrieved.

The Public Relations Officer of Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the development in Umuahia, said Maduka was found dead Monday morning in his one-room apartment.

The spokesman said the man did not leave a suicide note, adding that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident “to possibly unravel the reason for the suicide.”

Narrating the development, a resident of the area, Mr Dave Maduakor, said Maduka set his apartment on fire before hanging himself, using the ceiling fan in the room.

Maduakor said neighbours sensed danger when they noticed smoke coming from the room of the deceased.

“When they tried to open the door, they noticed that it was locked from inside, so they forced it open and found Maduka’s body hanging from the fan,” Maduakor said, quoting the deceased’s landlord, Mr John Chikezie.

He said that the deceased was reported to have travelled to his village in Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State and returned to Umuana community on Friday.

He said: “The landlord said when he wanted to speak with the man, who locked himself up in his room on Saturday, he told him that he was praying.”

Maduakor said the incident was later reported at the Ehimiri Police Station, where some operatives were detailed to the scene.

He said chairman of the community, Mr Ngozi Onwumere, with the landlord, consulted a group, known as “kamanu” that specialised in handling suicide cases.

“The group brought down the body of the man, which was later deposited in a mortuary,” Maduakor said.

Factory worker electrocuted in Nsukka

Meanwhile, a factory worker in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, was electrocuted while attempting to join electric cables at an industrial site.

The 27-year-old deceased, Ugwu Chidera, was said to be working at a factory in an industrial site as an artisan when suddenly there was a power outage, it was gathered he attempted to switch to another power line with bare hands but got electrocuted.

An eye witness disclosed that Chidera used to connect the cables whenever there was a power outage, unfortunately, he met his death on that fateful day.

He was rushed to Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka where he finally gave up the ghost after doctors and nurses battled in vain to save his life.

Kindly Share This Story: