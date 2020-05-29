BAKARE: MURIC, MMWG condole family, NUJ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has sent a condolence message to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of Waheed Bakare, Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph.

Bakare died on Sunday, 24th May, 2020.

MURIC in its condolence message signed by its Public Relations Officer, Shefiu Ayorinde said: “We are saddened by the sudden death of Waheed Bakare. He was an amiable fellow, humble, honest and God-fearing. He was very passionate about his job and committed to the course of humanity. We are enveloped with grief.

“Our sympathy goes to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Waheed Bakare is another sunset at noon. We feel your pain. However, we appeal to the NUJ to ensure that families of their fallen colleagues, including Waheed Bakare, are not abandoned to their fate.

Also, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) said: “We recall his virtues of kindness, humility and religious commitment. We remember his values as a patriotic Nigerian whose views through editorial comments and participation in the flagship programme known as JOURNALISTS HANG-OUT on TVC which goes along way to guide Nigerian Leaders in the performance of their duties and responsibilities. His views and that of others . shape opinions of good Nigerian Citizens.

An intelligent and hardworking gentleman, Waheed was a good Ambassador of Islam and the Muslims in the African Media Industry.

Nigeria has lost an ourstanding Media Professional, a sound and intellectually brilliant Media Executive whose vital roles has contributed to the greatness of this Nation.

Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) called for post-humous National Award for Late Waheed Bakare and scholarship for his children to mitigate the pains of their father’s sudden demise.

‘From Allah we came, to Him we shall Return’. May Allah grants him the best place in Paradise (I.e. Al-Jannatul Firdaous)….Ameen.

MMWG commiserate with his immediate and extended Families, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and indeed the NEW TELEGRAPH FAMILY where he worked till he breathed his last. These are the front liners who would miss the deceased so much bearing in mind the way he interacted with them in his day-to-day activities. May Allah have mercy on him.

