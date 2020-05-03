Breaking News
Ayade directs full resumption of civil servants May 4

Governor Ben Ayade

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Sunday began the relaxation of some of the restrictions he put in place in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, by directing all categories of civil servants to return to work on Monday, May 4.

The governor, who some two weeks ago recalled civil servants from grade level 10 and above back to work, has now directed all civil servants to return to work on Monday.

In a statement issued in Calabar by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ayade reminded the returning civil servants that the “no mask, no movement” order was still in full force and must be observed by them.

“Consequently, all the returning civil servants are, therefore, to wear nose mask as they resume in their various offices,” the governor said.

He said other restrictions, such as border closures and ban on large gatherings, be it social or religious, remains in place.

Ayade said that the measures would be reviewed as days go by.

Vanguard News Nigeria

