At 93, I will never change in my position on Equity, Justice, Fairness – Clark

Urges all Nigerians to support the FG in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

Says life, Businesses will bounce back in Nigeria

Cuts birthday Cake alone without family members, friends, Associates

Says those he offended should forgive him

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark who turned 93 years yesterday, vowed that he will not change in his position of speaking out against injustice, marginalization, and lack of equity, just as he thanked God, Almighty for taking him this far and keeping him alive.

Speaking with Vanguard on Phone yesterday, the South-South Leader who decided to mark his birthday alone at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, with no presence of family members, friends, and Associates, said that he decided to do that in line with the stay at home Order by the Federal Government following the outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dressed in white lace Ijaw attire, with titled beads on his neck and South-South cap to match, Chief Clark sat alone on the chair at his Asokoro residence to cut the birthday Cake, just as he was not joined in the cutting of the Cake by any person.

Prior to COVID- 19, two other persons would have sat with Chief Edwin Clark on that seat and surrounded by family members, friends, Associates, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

The Elderstateman who thanked Nigerians from across the country for the birthday messages, calls, said that the messages and encomiums showered on him, go to buttress the love and respect people have for him, adding that they also go to show that people believe in his position and actions.

Chief Clark who hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governors, and other Stakeholders in the way and manner they have been working hard to ensure that there is an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, urged all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, tribe or religion to support the President and others to ensure that Nigeria as a country wipes off the ugly pandemic.

He said, ” I thank the Almighty God for bringing me this far and up till today. It is God that owns life, life belongs to Him. He gives long life and shows mercy to whomever He wishes and nobody can query that. I pray for many more years.

” I believe in one Nigeria. I am here today alone because of COVID-19 and directives of the President that we stay in our homes underside, all my friends, my people would have been here to celebrate with me. I am here alone and even my children are not with me because I have to adhere to the directives of the Federal government.

“The messages I received from Nigerians show the love they have for me. I believe in one Nigeria.

” I pray that life will come back again, the economy will come back again and every other thing after the COVID- 19 Pandemic. This is the time to stand by the government, irrespective of party affiliation, and to pray for the country.

” I use this my 93rd birthday to pray for Nigeria and to say that I will never change in my position and whoever I have offended should forgive me. I still believe in one Nigeria where everyone will be treated as equal and as a Nigerian.

” I congratulate the Federal Government and the Governors for the efforts put so far to wipe off this ugly pandemic.”

