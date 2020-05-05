Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Aswani market in Lagos now opens on Wednesday — Council Chairman

On 11:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Aswani market in Lagos now opens on Wednesday — Council Chairman

Mr. Shamsudeen Olaleye, the Executive Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Tuesday said the popular Aswani market in Lagos would no longer be opened on Tuesdays but on Wednesdays.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Media Officer Lanre Olaleye to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“In total compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Government, Aswani Market day has been shifted from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tanker explosion averted on Otedola Bridge in Lagos

“The shift is necessitated by the fact that Tuesday does not fall within the state government’s recognised market days in view of the relaxed guidelines on the lockdown in the state,’’ he said.

Olaleye, therefore, appealed to marketers to take advantage of the window provided by the state government to conduct their trading on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays.

“The shift in the market day will remain until further directive by the state government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!