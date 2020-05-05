Assistant Police Commissioner dies in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An Assistant Police Commissioner in Kano State, Atiku Nagodi has been reported dead. Nagodi died on Monday at the age of 54 years after a brief illness.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the death.

DSP Haruna said, “He did not die of coronavirus. He died from a protracted illness,” the command spokesperson said.

AC Atiku Nagodi, until his death was the mobile squadron commander 9, Police mobile force in Kano.

It was however gathered that the Assistant Police Commissioner was given a police ceremonial burial on Monday.

