Assistant Police Commissioner dies in Kano

On 11:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Assistant Police Commissioner dies in Kano
Atiku Nagodi

By Bashir Bello

An Assistant Police Commissioner in Kano State, Atiku Nagodi has been reported dead. Nagodi died on Monday at the age of 54 years after a brief illness.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the death.

DSP Haruna said, “He did not die of coronavirus. He died from a protracted illness,” the command spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: UNICEF Kano Office loses Communication Head

AC Atiku Nagodi, until his death was the mobile squadron commander 9, Police mobile force in Kano.

It was however gathered that the Assistant Police Commissioner was given a police ceremonial burial on Monday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!