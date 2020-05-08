As Korea K-league resumes, yellow card for spitting, talking

Kindly Share This Story:

South Korea’s K-league will resume today and players have urged to make precautionary moves to mitigate against the spreading of the coronavirus.

There will be no spectators, no handshakes, restrictions on players talking to team-mates, opponents and officials, and coaches having to wear face masks.

“Excessive spitting or blowing of the nose is prohibited and players should refrain from close conversations,” said K-League communication officer Woo Cheoung-sik.

“During the game, players who habitually spit or talk closely will be warned.”

Australia international Adam Taggart, who was the K-League’s top scorer last season with 20 goals, is unsure how those new rules will be policed.

“We are still waiting to get a full explanation on that,” Bluewings striker Taggart told BBC World Service Sport.

“The talking part, if that is correct, is going to be a tough one. You can just imagine there will be red cards left, right and centre if people are going to get punished for talking.”

Jeonbuk Motors – who have been champions for the past three seasons – face Suwon Bluewings in the opening game.

