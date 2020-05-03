Artiste management in Nigeria not as bad as portrayed– Ebrus Peter

Kindly Share This Story:

While many have ventured into artiste management, others remain undecided as to the question of whether or not it is a lucrative venture.

It is no news that the Nigerian entertainment industry is highly saturated with music talents, many of whom are still emerging acts in need of adequate management.

Ace talent manager, Ebrus Peter, popularly known as Priest, co-owner of Priest Management, who has an 8-year experience to his credit, has however laid the matter to rest.

According to Priest, talent management in Nigeria is not as bad as it is being portrayed, and like other ventures, it is a roller coaster and as such is not entirely unprofitable.

Having worked with music artiste Henry Knight, music video director, Paul Gambit, popular comedian, Ushbebe and presently working with Nigerian music act, Soft (signed to Dagogo Records), the Lagos-bred entrepreneur stated that although there would be gray days, there is a lot in store for a talent manager who knows his onions.

Describing his journey so far, he said; “The journey has been challenging but great and I have been able to learn a lot of things I didn’t know. It has been educative for me. It is hard to discourage an artiste from doing what they like and encourage them to do what they don’t like.”

“However, I won’t say yes or no to the question of whether or not talent management is lucrative in Nigeria. So far so good, it has not been bad”.

Priest equally co-owns Priest Apparel, a fashion and lifestyle outlet alongside Adedeji Oyemade.

Speaking on the challenges he encounters on the job, he said; “Basically the major challenge is competitors; because in everything in life, be it school, market, office you always have them so you must always be on your feet to meet up. Striving to be the best at what you do can be challenging.”

“Also, the talent (artiste), having in mind that he or she is not a baby he would want to do things for himself and then you trying to advise him on what is best for him/her at that point in time can lead to misunderstanding.”

“Using my artiste, Soft as an example his major target audience are the young ones who are very demanding. For example, today they want to dance in the club and tomorrow they want trap music. Having to meet up with their demands can bring a whole lot of pressure to the artist and the manager.”

