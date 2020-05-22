Arsenal midfielder Ceballos reveals new Premier League start date

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos claims that the Premier League will start again on June 20th after the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.

Top-flight teams voted unanimously to step up their return to action at Monday’s shareholders’ meeting, allowing players to train in a limited capacity as part of phase one of ‘Project Restart’.

COVID-19 tests were conducted across Sunday and Monday with six individuals connected to the Premier League to test positive.

And Ceballos has now revealed that the Premier League are aiming to restart the campaign on June 20th.

“We are going to start a week late with respect to what is being talked about in Spain, which is June 12, and we are going to start the league on the 20th,” Ceballos told RTVE.

“48 hours ago we passed the tests and the truth is that the entire team have given a negative result.”

On his future, Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid told TVE on Wednesday: “I am a Real Madrid player… and any player in the world would like to play for Real Madrid. I have a contract with them for three more years and they are the ideal team to succeed.”

Football 365

Vanguard

