Arsenal ‘interested’ in €75m Sevilla hard man to strengthen defence

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Sevilla defender Diego Carlos with Mikel Arteta keen to add quality in the centre of his defence.

According to El Desmarque, Arsenal are “interested” in the centre-back and they are “attentive” to what may happen with the 27-year-old in the next transfer window.

Arteta is believed to be ready to ship out as many as three central defenders this summer and is on the lookout for new recruits.

The report claims Barcelona are also interested in the defender, who has a contract until June 2024, and a €75m release clause.

Liverpool though were believed to have made a move to sign Carlos in the winter window, but for “various reasons” a transfer never happened.

And only last month Jurgen Klopp was again linked with Carlos with Spanish publication Sport (via the Daily Express) claiming the Reds boss not only sees the defender as the ideal partner to play alongside Virgil van Dijk but he has the funds to complete the transfer too.

The player himself has cooled speculation: “There is a lot of news that comes out and that we see, but I don’t know.

“What I think is to finish the competition as well as possible and I leave that for later.

“They are very serious things for me and this type of situation must be left for later I am focused exclusively on competition and finishing Sevilla as best as possible, ” he told Onda Cero last month.

And while Carlos has moved to quell speculation he could be on the move this summer, Mundo Deportivo claims Sevilla have already begun the hunt for his successor in their side – with Porto centre-half Diogo Leite their No 1 option.

Carlos moved to Spain from Ligue 1 side Nantes last summer and has really caught the eye, appearing in 24 matches in all competitions to help the club into third place in the table and in with a chance of bringing Champions League football back to the Ramon Sanchez Stadium.

