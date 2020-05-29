Breaking News
Arsenal face possible setback in pursuit of unsettled Barca star

Bayern let Coutinho's purchase option expire, confirms Rummenigge
Coutinho

Arsenal aren’t willing to meet Barcelona’s demands for Philippe Coutinho despite their interest in the player, according to reports.

The playmaker – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – is set to leave Barcelona in the summer, and a number of English clubs are thought to be interested.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have all been linked with a move for the Brazil international.

Most recently, a report claimed that Mikel Arteta ‘dreams’ of bringing Coutinho to Arsenal with the Spaniard keen to ‘make him his master at playing’.

This came from Le10Sport, who added that such a ‘very expensive’ deal would prove to be ‘a complex case’ for Arsenal.

And now ESPN claims that Barcelona are keen to recoup ‘more than half the £142m’ that they paid Liverpool for Coutinho’s services in 2018.

Arsenal would probably be more interested in a loan deal but Barca wants‘ any loan agreement to include a fee of around £10m’ with all of his huge £250k a week wages to be covered too.

The Gunners along with Manchester United ‘have been offered’ Coutinho but Arsenal and rivals Tottenham would have a ‘significant problem’ paying his wages – but the report describes Chelsea as being in a ‘better position’.

However, ESPN rounded off by saying that ‘no club is ready to accept Barca’s terms’ so the Catalan giants might be forced into a rethink.

Football 365

Vanguard

