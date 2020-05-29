Arsenal face possible setback in pursuit of unsettled Barca star

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal aren’t willing to meet Barcelona’s demands for Philippe Coutinho despite their interest in the player, according to reports.

The playmaker – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – is set to leave Barcelona in the summer, and a number of English clubs are thought to be interested.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have all been linked with a move for the Brazil international.

Most recently, a report claimed that Mikel Arteta ‘dreams’ of bringing Coutinho to Arsenal with the Spaniard keen to ‘make him his master at playing’.

This came from Le10Sport, who added that such a ‘very expensive’ deal would prove to be ‘a complex case’ for Arsenal.

And now ESPN claims that Barcelona are keen to recoup ‘more than half the £142m’ that they paid Liverpool for Coutinho’s services in 2018.

Arsenal would probably be more interested in a loan deal but Barca wants‘ any loan agreement to include a fee of around £10m’ with all of his huge £250k a week wages to be covered too.

The Gunners along with Manchester United ‘have been offered’ Coutinho but Arsenal and rivals Tottenham would have a ‘significant problem’ paying his wages – but the report describes Chelsea as being in a ‘better position’.

However, ESPN rounded off by saying that ‘no club is ready to accept Barca’s terms’ so the Catalan giants might be forced into a rethink.

