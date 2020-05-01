Kindly Share This Story:

By Andrew Agbese

Are NASS members now 5G and vaccination conspiracy theorists?

Today, Nigerians are locked down from food and means of livelihood not by our making but by the deadly COVID-19, which has since changed so many things globally. Firstly, it was the debate about which name to call it: COVID-19 or the China Virus (like US President Donald Trump will call it)? Then came the 5G chip drama from the likes of Senator Dino Melaye and other social media doctors without a license.

While many of our people are dying, those who should guide us from danger continue to politicise what makes us cry.

House of Representatives members resolved to open their chamber on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, cutting short their break as a result of the lockdown, to help us bring an end to job losses, hunger and other setbacks amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, but what we got that day was a political drama. While PDP lawmakers came to sell their phobia for 5G and search for COVID-19 vaccine, the APC members were busy demanding for answers from their APC leadership in the Villa on the modalities adopted to reach the vulnerable and poor people in their constituencies.

One lawmaker at the forefront of the 5G and microchip vaccine conspiracy is one Nkem Uzoma from Abia State. We watched how he was denigrating the law to make Nigeria’s only infectious disease agency, the NCDC, not just a reactionary health institution but a proactive agency, as the NCDC could easily pass as a name of one of the low key political parties in the country than a well-established disease control centre.

Hon. Uzoma said the law sponsored by some of his colleagues in the House will help NCDC to forcefully insert microchips in the body of Nigerians. What a warped logic! Are our lawmakers driven by social media stunts or professional drive? I think taxpayers’ money on their allowances is just wasted.

Posing conspiracy theories and propaganda is now a newly-acquired skill of our lawmakers. They can play party politics in their chamber, but should it be at a time when we are grieving over losses of lives and our struggle to rise above a disease that has so far got no cure? Do we continue to play party politics with human lives at this time? Even Donald Trump has since retracted his steps after the reality dawned on him. Today, his country, the US, is the worst hit in the world. Do we want to wait until we get to the same level as the US?

Glancing through a copy of the new Bill as posted on the Internet, a careful look at the argument put forward by the Uzomas of this world would prove that he and his cohorts have no point at all. Section 30 of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 that they hammered on has no direct or indirect bearing on the National Programme on Immunisation or vaccination at all. Rather, it only tries to ensure a good standing of individual immunisation status at the point of entry into Nigeria.

It clearly establishes a protocol or criteria for people (both citizens and foreigners) coming in and going out of Nigeria to ensure that they are fully immunised against the diseases that require immunisation.

ALSO READ:

It provides that a person coming or going out of the country must be immunised against prescribed diseases. It also states that at any point of entry, there must be evidence of previous immunisation status (the yellow card), the absence of which will necessitate such a person to be given immunisation or vaccine against the disease at the point of entry, and the person may be subjected to quarantine or isolation if need be. It’s international best practice known to professional medic workers.

Now, it says further that the Port Health Officer may return any person, not being a citizen of Nigeria, who arrives in Nigeria in contravention of the provision above (i.e without valid certificates of prior immunisation) (a semblance of Yellow Card) to their take-off point at the expense of the owner or agent of the vessel by which the person arrives Nigeria. The section also holds the owner, master or agent of any vessel accountable in ensuring compliance with subsection (1) in respect of any person on board his vessel.

The attempt to hoodwink the Nigerian people that compulsory national vaccination of all citizens is part of this section is strange except if there are PDP and APC versions of the bill. From whence comes the insertion of vaccination chips or 5G devices in the human body? No surprise, those PDP lawmakers described COVID-19 China Virus after the comic American President. And yet Nigerian citizens from the South-East and other parts of the country are yet to voluntarily return back home despite their phobia for China. That many Nigerians do bribe port health officials for quick procurement of Yellow Card at the airport without proper vaccination does not mean such dangerous public health hazard should linger on.

It would do us, as a country, a favour to realise that the NCDC and indeed our public health safety institutions should be scaled up to meet current realities, to ensure the safety of Nigerians and visitors to and from the country, and not what this set of lawmakers would want us to believe. At this age and time, we should feel sorry that we have conspiracy theorists as our representatives.

*Agbese, a former Political Editor of Daily Trust, wrote this piece from Jos, Plateau State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: