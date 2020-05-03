Apology: Umahi has exhibited rare humility — Ebonyi professionals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

EBONYI Professionals Forum, EPF, has described Governor Dave Umahi’s recent apology to media as an act of humility in leadership.

Umahi, who was humbled by a fury of media attacks, had apologised to the entire media and two affected journalists working in the state after he slammed life ban on the journalists.

Also read:

EPF said that it was rare in Nigeria for Executives to accept the wrong-doing and tender unresolved apology, noting that the act has elevated the Governor to a higher level.

EPF’s Administrative Secretary/Director External Relations, Ugochukwu Ezekiel in a statement, on Sunday, said that Umahi’s apology showed he understands the importance of the media as development partners.

“In a country where many State Governors see themselves as incapable of committing any wrong, it is cheering to see one who can listen to wise counsel and apologize for a perceived wrong.

“We salute the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi for such exemplary leadership and for showing statesmanship in resolving the matter.

“We encourage the Governor to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people by continuously demonstrating good governance guided by the fear of God and rule of law; by shunning corruption in the discharge of his duties and by leading his people aright.

“There is no doubt that the events of the recent past had affected the governance process adversely especially as global searchlight was on Ebonyi, albeit, negatively.

“However, with the distractions over, we urge the Governor to carry on with all those ongoing signature projects that endeared him to the people and also fetched him the sobriquet as Professor of Projects,” Ezekiel said.

Kindly Share This Story: