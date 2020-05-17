Kindly Share This Story:

At the age of 18, Anthony Napolitano was only about sports, friends and games. He was a full-time college athlete, who partied at night and took pride in his signature shoes. All basic teenage lifestyle until he was introduced to network marketing.

By being an athlete, he already got the work ethic, focus, consistency, and commitment. From then on, he dedicated his life to his job. In his 20s, he was already starting to earn up to seven figures.

Before, he only used to post pictures of booze and shoes. Now, his Instagram feed is full of his luxury cars, property investments, and his businesses or vacation travels. In reaching his mission of helping other people, he has hit top flyer status at two different airlines for reaching more than a hundred flights.

Anthony currently tours the world to help others become financially stable. He does this by providing a powerful suite of services that helps individuals Make, Manage, and Save money on a daily basis. Napolitano, together with his team, is going from place to place in order to reach as many people around the world that are in need of making extra income.

Napolitano also reaches other people through vlogs, giving motivational advice, highlights of his events and an overview of their product. He is determined to extend his service to a million of an audience who needs help with financial stability. Starting with managing money wisely and being debt-free. He and his company also provide Education, Technology, and Discount.

Anthony is now the youngest top earner in the network marketing industry at the age of 25. He has already accomplished more than most people accomplish in a lifetime. He is an inspiration. Even his own team is inspired by him. He is not just a boss but a great example to them on what can take place when someone truly commits. Anthony wanted to share his story and success to everyone beyond his circle. He is not just on the mission of teaching people about money but transforming them to become as successful as he is.

People often ask him why he still works as hard as the day he started, because he already has the cars, the house, and basically everything. To this question, Anthony answers, “I can tell you I won’t stop or slow down because it’s not about me anymore. It’s about impacting thousands of lives around the world and giving people a real opportunity to achieve the things they desire.”

