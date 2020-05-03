Another traditional leader, Jarman Kano dies at 86

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Another traditional leader, Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 86.

A government official who confirmed this to Vanguard, said Hashim died on Sunday.

This was coming barely hours after the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II who passed away on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Emir of Rano is dead

The one-time lecturer at the Bayero University Kano was a senior council member of Kano Emirate council.

He was appointed Jarman Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero following the death of the former Jarman Kano, late Alhaji Adamu Dankabo, Chairman of Kabo Air.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: