Another batch of 253 Nigerians evacuated from UK arrive Lagos airport

…215 British nationals also evacuated from Nigeria to UK

By Lawani Mikairu

Another batch of 253 Nigerian evacuated from the United Kingdom yesterday arrived the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, This is the second batch of Nigerians to be repatriated to Nigeria from abroad in the last few days.

The evacuees were flown into the country on a British Airways aircraft Boeing 747 BA9155 with registration Number G-CIVO.

On their arrival at the airport, they were kept inside the aircraft for over 30 minutes and later disembarked through a motorised gangway rather than the avio-bridge. After the usual temperature checks and screening by officials of the Port Health services, they were led into luxurious buses onward to the isolation centres.

Officials of the Lagos State government and that of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC and other partners in the evacuation process were on ground to ensure a seamless facilitation of the evacuees.

Meanwhile, the same British Airways aircraft that brought in the Nigerian evacuees was also used to repatriate 215 British nationals from the Lagos airport back to UK.

Recall that the first batch of 262 Nigerian evacuees were flown into the country on Wednesday 6th May, 2020 from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, UAE through the Lagos Airport.

