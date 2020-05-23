ANNIE OKONKWO: The man and his mission

Kindly Share This Story:

By Comrade Ufondu Ugochukwu

As an Igbo boy, growing up in the eastern hemisphere, right in the heart of Abia (Aba) the citadel of eastern industrialization, I grew up knowing and hearing my father speak highly of one Annie Okonkwo and his legacy of philanthropy and politics.

He so spoke highly of your name that I believed that the name Annie Okonkwo was synonymous with everything that good governance stood for.

Later as a young man, this same man, Annie Okonkwo would be announced as the Senator representing my senatorial zone and his name became more like that of a demigod to me.

Little did I know that one day I would come face to face to work with you, my Most Distinguished Senator, in realisation of your mandate @SAOCO and that of your son @UAO2019, which I am forever proud of promoting under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Social Democratic Party SDP respectively.

Those moments gave me an opportunity to view from a closer perspective, the man I had grown up hearing about his name and fame from afar.

And like every inquisitive bird that gets rewarded with a good meal after a long watch, I was not disappointed because the man I observed was better than the man I had only heard of from tell tales and that I had read about on the pages of daily publications.

I saw a man with a large heart for giving, for charity, a man to whom the Church could run to for support with a firm assurance that he would rise to the occasion. I saw a man who even though owned a fortune yet was very natural and had a tenacity for building bridges and for playing politics without rancor or desperation.

*Ufondu, an activist writes from Lagos

Vanguard

