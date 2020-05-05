ANEEJ, MANTRA partners laud repatriation of $311.7m Abacha III loot

Kindly Share This Story:

Pledge independent monitoring of fund utilisation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, and partners on the Monitoring Transparency and Accountability in the Management of Returned Assets, MANTRA, Tuesday, lauded another repatriation of $311,797,866 of Abacha III loot to Nigeria from the United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director of ANEEJ, the Rev David Ugolor, where he said MANTRA would independently monitor the use of the returned loot earmarked for the infrastructural project.

According to him the return of the Abacha III Loot from the US as disclosed on Monday, by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Civil Society Organisations , CSOs, working under the aegis of MANTRA will carry out an end- to -end independent monitoring of the use of the returned loot earmarked for an infrastructural project as agreed by the UK, US, Island of Jersey and the Nigerian governments during the negotiation processes.

The MANTRA project being supported by DFID Nigeria under its Anti-Corruption in Nigeria (ACORN) programme, which has gained global recognition through its successful monitoring of $322.5 Abacha 2 loot returned from Switzerland.

The FG disclosed that the $311,797,866 Abacha III Loot will be used to execute some key projects including Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Road, and the Second Niger Bridge, and others.

He said: “The MANTRA project has gained global recognition through its successful monitoring of $322.5 Abacha 2 loot returned from Switzerland. The key to its success has been collaborative working with government stakeholders to support the needs of the Nigerian people.

“The MANTRA project will seek to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice, complementing other monitoring arrangements, promoting a national effort.”

The ANEEJ boss also assured that based on the existing working collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice and other key government establishments there will be transparency in the utilisation of the funds on critical legacy projects for rapid development and growth of the economy.

“The MANTRA project has already carried out existing-working collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice and other key government agencies demonstrating the success of state/non-state working together in the spirit of ‘Open Government Partnership’. It is our expectation that this good working in the interest of the Nigerian people will continue”, he said.

Also the Executive Director, FAHIMTA Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI), Bauchi and North East Coordinator of MANTRA, Hajia Maryam Garba, pointed out that protecting such a huge amount of money repatriated to Nigeria is very delicate. Garba also added that many lessons were learned during the process of monitoring the Abacha II loot.

“Protecting money repatriated to Nigeria is an ongoing challenge. It is also critical to Nigeria’s development. Many lessons have been learned during the process of monitoring the Abacha 2 loot, recently shared with the public in the one- year report issued to the public”, Garba said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of CIRRDOG Enugu, Engr Raph Ndigwe, said the legal fireworks for the recovery of the assets started since 2014, but discussions with the repatriating governments of UK, US and Jersey commenced since 2019, and that the MANTRA project intends to play an active role in the monitoring of Abacha III Loot for transparent execution and timely completion of the projects government intends to expend the money, which are Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Road and the Second Niger Bridge.

“The MANTRA project intends to extend its coverage to the Abacha III loot to ensure the same level of transparency and accountability. The legal fireworks for the recovery of the assets started in 2014, but discussions with the repatriating governments of the UK, US, and Jersey commenced since 2019.

“The MANTRA project intends to play an active role in the monitoring of Abacha III Loot, destined for some key infrastructural projects—Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Road, and the Second Niger Bridge amongst others”, Ndigwe stated.

