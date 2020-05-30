And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free, thus saith the Lord

Kindly Share This Story:

As written in John 16:13, the Spirit of truth will guide the true church, that is, Christ’s little flock, (Luke 12:32), into all truth, that will deliver her from Satan’s captivity. (II Timothy 2:25-26) These hidden truths in the scriptures are the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, (Matthew 13:11), given by Jesus to His little flock.

Jesus said in Matthew 13:17: “For verily I say unto you, that many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which you (the little flock) see and have not seen them, and to hear those things which you (the little flock) hear and have not heard them.”

This little flock, that has the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, is being guided by the Spirit of Truth to see in the scriptures and to hear of things, which many prophets or righteous men, desire to see and to hear, but have not seen or heard them.

The Spirit of Truth has guided the little flock to see this hidden truth in the scripture, that the word “Dowry” is the property, which a woman brings to her matrimonial home, after marriage, or the gift, either in kind or in cash or both, that is voluntarily given to the bride, at marriage. “Church wedding” is not Christ’s doctrine, but the doctrine of Mother of harlots in Revelation 17:5.

The marriage between Isaac and Rebeccah, the beginning of the lineage of Jesus Christ, took place in the bride’s father’s house, as written in Genesis 24:51: “Behold Rebeccah is before thee, take her and go and let her be thy master’s son’s wife, as the Lord hath spoken.”

In verse 53, it is written: “And the servant brought forth jewels of silver and jewels of gold and raiment (dowry in cash and in-kind) and gave them to Rebekah: he gave also to her brother and to her mother precious things.”

The dowry given to Rebecca (the bride), was a voluntary gift and not a compulsory list of items, usually requested from the bridegroom, according to tradition, which transgresses the commandment of God. (Matthew 15:3)

The hidden truth about adultery, as revealed to the little flock of God, is that the friendship of the people of God, with the world, is spiritual adultery and it is enmity with God, as written in James 4:4.

The Spirit of truth has also opened the eyes of the little flock to see the hidden truth in the scripture, that eating, drinking, and dancing, in any ceremony or festivity, is idolatry. (I Corinthians 10:7)

The Spirit of truth has also opened the eyes of the little flock to see this hidden truth, that “Birthday” is the day man was born in sin. (Psalm 51:5) Therefore, it is not a day to be celebrated by Christians who have been redeemed from sin and have the Spirit of Christ.

Birthday celebration, as revealed by the Spirit of truth, is for unbelievers or the ungodly (Genesis 40:20-22; Mark 6:21) The aftermath of these ungodly celebrations, was murder, masterminded by the devil, who has been a murderer from the beginning! (John 8:44) Therefore the birthday celebration is not of God but of the devil.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: