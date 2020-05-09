Anambra Commissioner warns tricycle operators against peddling falsehood

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko has warned Commercial Tricycle Owners and Riders Welfare Association of Anambra State, CTORWAAS, and their alleged paid agents to desist from peddling false allegations against his Ministry or face the wrath of the law.

Dr. Madubuko also warned CTORWAAS, its Chairman, Comrade Sylvester Obiorah, Mr. Stanley Onunkwor, and others against peddling falsehood, mutinous and subversive comments against his person or face legal actions.

Reacting to the allegation that he (Dr. Madubuko) was priming Tricycles operators, ‘Keke riders’ under the aegis of CTORWAAS, in the State, in other to remove their State Chairman, Mr. Sylvester Obiorah, the Commissioner said his Ministry is aware of some alleged inordinate conducts in the management of Keke business.

He added that his Ministry had employed the services of security agencies and some private investigators whose findings, allegedly indicted Mr. Sylvester Obiorah and Mr. Stanley Onunkwor, who later turned round to accuse him (Dr. Madubuko) of producing Face Masks and forcing them to sell to their members at N300 each.

Dr. Madubuko’s statement read, “We wish to draw the attention of Ndi-Anambra to flimsy and crummy conjectures by some overzealous rented boys who are supplied with daily data to peddle falsehood against Dr. Christian. C. Madubuko, the Hon. Commissioner for Transport, Anambra State on social media.”

“Barely 24hours ago, one Mr. Stanley Onunkwor through his Facebook account Onunkwor Stanley Ikem raised some false alarms, mutinous and subversive comments that Dr. Christian C. Madubuko, the Hon. Commissioner for Transport Anambra State was priming ‘Keke Riders in the State, in other to remove the State Chairman of Commercial Tricycle Owners and Riders Welfare Association of Anambra State, CTORWAAS, Mr. Sylvester Obiorah.

“Mr. Stanley Onunkwor also alleged that Dr. Madubuko is after Mr. Obiorah the Chairman of CTORWAAS, because he rejected the Face Mask he produced and brought to him to sell to riders at N300 each and instead of the State Chairman of distributed 15,000 Face Mask to tricycle operators last week free of charge at 5000 per senatorial zone.

The Ministry even with Obiorah and Onunkwor indictment went the extra mile to anchor Mr. Obiorah’s indictment on concrete and verifiable evidence.

“On April 8, 2020, the Ministry’s sting operation team arrested one Mr. Michael Okonkwo who was illegally collecting tolls on behalf of the Keke Chairman, Mr. Sylvester Obiorah.

“Mr. Okonkwo’s confession led to the arrest of Mr. Sylvester Obiorah. His inability to explain his role in the illegal collection led to his detention at the DSS Headquarters, Awka. It was after the arrest that the Keke Chairman made Public Service Announcement condemn illegal tolls collection.

“It is utterly senseless, baseless and infantile to read from Mr. Stanley Onunkwor that the Hon. Commissioner produced face masks and wanted to impose it on the Keke riders through Mr. Sylvester Obiorah.

“It behooves on Mr. Onunkwor to provide the public with sufficient details like, Madubuko’s company that produces face mask, its location, and CAC documents. The Ministry of Transport has many commercial transporters under it, how come it is only Keke riders that were mentioned?

There are modalities for removing Union leaders, especially when they have committed obvious dereliction of duty. That has been followed in the case of Mr. Sylvester Obiorah.

“It is meaningless to allege that the reputable and exalted office of the Hon. Commissioner will condescend so low as to incite Keke riders against their Chairman.

“Finally, a foremost Igbo rational inquire states that if it takes a man one year to prepare for madness, how many years will he run mad?

“We wish to advise that false alarm has dire consequences before the law. People should be careful about how they peddle unfounded news.”

