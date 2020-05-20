Amuneke, Adepoju happy with Eagles stars’ exploits in La Liga

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles greats, Emmanuel Amuneke and Mutiu Adepoju have expressed delight at the performances of Super Eagles players in the Spanish LaLiga.

Top Nigerian players like Samuel Chukwueze, OgheneKaro Etebo, Kenneth Omeruo, Azeez Ramon and Chidozie Awaziem are in the top flight LaLiga and according to Amuneke and Adepoju who also played in Spain, the current Super Eagles players have done well and made the country proud.

“Our players are doing very well in La Liga week-in week-out. They are playing and contributing their part to the development of La Liga,” Amuneke, who starred for Barcelona, said

Former Real Sociedad midfielder, Adepoju added: “ A number of African players are impressing in the Spanish top-flight like Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, who are on the books of Leganes as well as Ramon Azeez, playing for Granada.

“I am so happy because in the past when we were playing, we had so many Nigerians and Africans in La Liga and all of a sudden due to some circumstances there were no Nigerians in La Liga and as La Liga ambassador I was thinking what could be happening?

Then we had Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez, I am just so happy and having Omeruo and [Chidozie Awaziem] in Leganes I am so happy there are Nigerians there,” he continued.

