Hunters association in the South West and Agbekoya Revolutionary Group have advised governors in six states of the zone not to prioritise paper qualification in the ongoing recruitment process of Amotekun personnel.

This came as the two groups vowed that all hangers-on aka Almajirai who have run down south would be sent back to their states as soon as Amotekun begins operation.

The two associations led by their leaders, Oba Ajijola Anabi, National Chairman of Soludero Hunters Association, and Alhaji Ahmed Olasunkanmi Raji, National Coordinator, Agbekoya spoke at separate fora in Ibadan yesterday.

Ajijola, who did not mince words, said when Amotekun begins operation, all hoodlums, violent Fulani herders, kidnappers, armed robbers, dangerous gangs like One Million Boys would be flushed out of the zone.

“Amotekun will be stationed at borders and will fish out all Almajirais and send them back to their states. We know all the routes the violent herders, kidnappers ply.

“We are hunters; we are familiar with all forests in the zone. Forest is a normal terrain for us. We will catch them and hand them over to the police.”

He hinted that the head of the governing council for Amotekun chosen by Governor Seyi Makinde was a welcome development saying hunters have so much confidence in the leadership of the security outfit.

No certificates for Amotekun personnel

Alhaji Raji advised Governors in the six states of the southwest not to use any paper qualification for recruitment into the outfit.

According to him, he pleaded with the governors in the zone to ignore paper qualification as criteria for joining the security outfit.

On use of weapons

On weapons to use, since there appears to be no concrete step by the Federal Government, Agbekoya said, “our forefathers didn’t depend on guns. We have our local arrangement that is much stronger than guns. We have what can kill more than guns. We don’t need sophisticated weapons before we operate.

“Recruitment into Amotekun security outfit should not be only for the educated. It shouldn’t be based on paper qualifications. If this is adhered to, there is an assurance that it would succeed.”

“Almajirai are all over the South West zone especially Oyo State. They are in Ona Ara, Lagelu, Oluyole. Some of them have come with arms. We need to be vigilant in the South”, he warned.

“We call the attention of S/W governors to the fact that some people with arms from a zone in this country are spreading all over the Southern parts. We need to be at alert so that we are not caught unawares”, he warned.

