Amotekun: Lagos Assembly passes Neighbourhood Corps Bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for the amendment of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law, 2019.

The bill, read at the plenary after the third reading, was raised as “Business of the Day” by the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency I.

ALSO READ:

After the amendments, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed Mr. Azeez Sanni, the Clerk of the House to forward a clean copy of the Bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Lawmakers, who supported the motion for the Lagos Neighbourhood Corps Bill, were Chief Whip, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda; Deputy Chief Whip, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara; Tunde Braimoh, Lukmon Olumoh, Mrs, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, Rauf Age-Sulaimon and Sanni Okanlawon.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: