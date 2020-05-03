Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Amotekun: AS isolated cases of kidnapping continue in the South-West zone of the country, hunters association have said they are awaiting the directives of the six state governors and Yoruba leader, Prof Banji Akintoye to begin operations as members of the Western Nigeria Security Network.

Describing the recent abduction of a commissioner in Ekiti State and abduction of twin children of a former Chairman of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim wing as unfortunate, they lamented that if the security outfit codenamed Amotekun had been given a go ahead by the governors, they would have prevented it.

Speaking through the President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi in Ibadan, the hunters maintained that the leader of Yoruba, Professor Banji Akintoye and the governors were yet to brief them.

Ajijola said, “We are ready to start operations immediately the Yoruba leader and the governors brief us.”

The hunters association is one of the groups that would provide personnel for the outfit.

According to him, the governors are yet to give them equipment like vehicles and other logistics that would enable them to begin operations.

Ajijola also decried the rampant cases of armed robbery attacks in Oyo State especially in Ibadan where residents are forced to stay awake and patrol their communities.

“The robbers move in a large number of 20-50 to unleash terror on communities in Ibadan”.

As much as he commended the police and other security agencies for providing security, he explained that security should be a joint effort.

He added that it was not possible for the hoodlums to continue their heinous crimes if Amotekun had begun operations.

“All the necessary things we need to provide are ready. The local preparation we need to make is already in place. We absolutely depend on Yoruba power”, he said.

On COVID-19, he noted that there are local herbs that could prevent and cure the virus.

He urged leaders in the zone to stop over-reliance on Orthodox medicine for the cure of the virus.

Ajijola stressed that since it appears there is no cure yet for the virus, Nigerians should try and access the local option to curtail the dreaded virus.

