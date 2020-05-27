Amokachi, Amuneke, others rate Wilfred Ndidi high

Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-internationals have continued to shower encomiums on Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, rating him as the best in the team at the moment.

The Leicester City star has been one of the mainstays of his English Premier League side likewise the national team in recent time.

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Daniel Amokachi said Ndidi has established himself as one of the best in the world.

“Ndidi without any doubt is one of the best in his position across the world at the moment,” he said.

“Despite his age, he has shown a lot of maturity especially in his position as a defensive midfielder, a difficult position at that.

“The most important thing is for him to maintain the form that has gotten him this far in his career. If he had been an European, he would have been getting better ratings across the world”

Former Tanzania national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, also says before the current lockdown, Ndidi has shown maturity significantly.

Amuneke added that the player should not find it difficult to get a bigger club soon while advising him to take the huge step forward.

Reacting to the rise of the former Nath Boys of Lagos player, 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Felix Owolabi, said Ndidi had shown to be a leader on and off the field of play and always respectful.

He revealed that at the moment, his current club cannot do without him as they always struggle without him on the field. He is also known to be very quiet and private which is sometimes misunderstood but that quality has served him well.

Meanwhile, a journalist, executive head studios and outside broadcast Multichoice Nigeria, Felix Awogu, has tipped Ndidi as the future captain of the Super Eagles if he continues to perform well.

“He is a future Super Eagles captain for sure. Ndidi has become the standout performer in Leicester city but beyond his performance on the field of play, his reserved attitude off the pitch, he reminds me of the Yoruba word “ omoluwabi” respectful, quiet, educated and loyal to family and country. He is not the type you see or hear about everywhere. He has always remained respectful and responsible which is good for him and his team.”

