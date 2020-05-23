Breaking News
Amaechi mourns Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, extols his virtues

On 11:30 pm
Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed profound sadness and pain over the demise of retired Supreme Court jurist, Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

Amaechi, who referred to the deceased as a father and great advisor, had during his time as Governor of Rivers State appointed Karibi-Whyte Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, RSUST, to strengthen the institution’s education and values.

He said: “Justice Karibi-Whyte for me was a father figure. He was an exemplary personality, a great advisor and I have the utmost respect for him.

“During his tenure as Pro-Chancellor of RSUST where he brought his astute disposition and intellect to bear, there was a remarkable turnaround in the quality of education and handling of affairs in the institution.

“He was also a key member of the State’s Economic Advisory Council, when I was governor and my administration and Rivers State benefited richly from his wealth of experience and expertise.

“As a Justice of the Supreme Court, he was very upright, fearless and upheld the rule of law. He was a colossus and a great teacher. I will miss him deeply. Rivers State and Nigeria just lost a good man, a great man”, Amaechi said.

Amaechi prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed Justice Karibi-Whyte and comfort for his wife and entire family.

