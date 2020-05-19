Almajirai used to target some Igbo communities — INC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said that the reported movements of Amajiris from the Northern part of the country into the Southeast region was aimed to carry out attacks in some communities in Igbo land.

The Igbo National Council, INC, in a statement in Owerri, by it’s President, Chilos Godsent, alleged that his organizations received the information as a red alert on the planned attacks.

INC, further said that they would also be used to extract information to “perfect ” their plan ahead of 2023.

INC said: “The Igbo National Council (INC) has noted with dismay and anger the deliberate clandestine exportation of Amajiri militants into various communities and towns of Igbo Nation States in Nigeria with reckless impunity.

“We have received several red alerts on the coordinated plans by the ruling class Northern Nigeria oligarchy to use these Amajiri militants to infiltrate communities and towns of Igbo Nation States in Nigeria.

“And using them as tools for intelligence gathering in the perfection of their planned coordinated militant attack and invasion of targeted towns and communities in our territory ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election which the oligarchy has sworn to retain to the North.”

Godsent continued: “Consequent upon the above, INC, therefore, calls on the leadership of communities and towns in the Igbo Nation States to start retraining their vigilante outfits and also start the immediate Personal Identification Verification (PIV) exercise meant to classify all none indigenes of the communities and towns. We also enjoin the vigilantes to commence regular combing and security of all the forests of our communities.”

“In addition, the INC wishes to advise all the none Igbo Nation citizens who are residing in our states to conduct themselves in line with the established laws and rules guiding their stay in those communities or towns.

“INC will do everything possible to protect the citizens and territories of the Igbo Nation States.”

