Alleged Rape: Police arrest 11 suspects in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to the Newsmen on Sunday in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the suspects (names withheld) were arrested on May 30, in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects were apprehended after the police received a complaint that one of the suspects, aged 57 of Ma’ai village was seen at Limawa market in Dutse LGA, trying to lure the victim.

“A case of rape is being investigated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dutse, sequel to a report received by the Police that a 57-year-old man of Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address, to seclusion to have sexual intercourse with her,” he said.

Jinjiri added that in the course of interrogation, the victim listed the names of 11 men who had sexual intercourse with her at different times on many occasions.

“And to this end, the police arrested the listed suspects,” Jinjiri said, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

