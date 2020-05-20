Kindly Share This Story:

• Says NASS must reject ‘‘IMC virement to cover up fraud’’

NIGER Delta Rights Advocates, NDRA, has warned the National Assembly to “totally reject” the virement request by the Interim Management Committee, IMC of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to justify bloated expenditure of the last three months.

NDRA in a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by its Spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, said the region’s right group would sue the NASS if it fails to comprehensively probe the allegations of financial recklessness hovering over the current IMC.

He said, “We are alarmed at attempt by the Prof Keme Pondei led IMC to compromise the inquisitions by both chambers of the NASS into liquidation of over N40billion in record three months. Assuming without conceding that such a request is considered important, why now?

“The current IMC seeks virement to cover up indefensible expenses milked from the commission’s coffers in the dangerous guise of executing projects for the long suffering people of the Niger delta.

“For instance, in the said letter by Prof Pondei to NASS, a whooping N400million was purportedly spent on ‘Regional Communication Strategy/Production of Annual Reports’. This item is enlisted in the 2019 budget as passed by NASS and was approved for the sum of N110million.

“Let’s not forget that the life of the Appropriation Act 2019 expires on May 31, 2020. Why ask the for virement for a project or programme that is contained in a budget that would soon outlive its usefulness?

“If this request is granted and or approved by the Senate, the whole anti-corruption fight by the present administration would have been given a black eye and further rendered the much publicised NASS probe of the N40billion expenses of document, an exercise in futility.

“We call on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to outrightly reject and dump that particular request in one of the thrash cans at the Three Arms Zone to avoid incurring wrath of the long suffering people of the region.

“Shamelessly, in same request, Pondei curiously wants the Senate to vire a whooping N100million for an MD/CEO Football Competition which had an initial N37million approved. We ask, where in the Niger Delta will such expensive football be played under COVID-19 pandemic?

“To think that they are brazenly asking for virement for items that have no direct bearing on the economic, social, capital or even spiritual growth of the long suffering people of the region is an insult taken too far.’’

