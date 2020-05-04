Alleged Imo payroll fraudsters to be arraigned in court ― Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, Monday revealed the plan of his government to arraign in court those behind the payroll fraud discovered in Imo civil service.

Uzodinma disclosed this at the Government House in Owerri, while swearing into office, the acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Matthew Njoku.

The government solicited the support of stakeholders in the state, to finally rid the civil service of corrupt practices.

In Uzodinma address at the swearing ceremony, he said: “I congratulate the Hon Justice Matthew Njoku on his successful swearing-in as the acting President of the state customary court of appeal.

“While I congratulate your Lordship on your formal assumption of office, I wish to also remind you that the exalted office you now occupy places enormous responsibilities on your shoulders

“As the Acting President of the state customary court of appeal, much shall be expected of you. That you shall be a beacon of transparency and honesty in the discharge of your sacred duties is the least expected of you. Your office demands that you must lead by example so that those under your authority can be inspired by your sterling leadership qualities

“As you know, peace is the ultimate in every organisation. There can be no synergy without peace and there can be no progress without synergy. My first charge to your, therefore, is to ensure that you preside over a peaceful, purposeful and United customary court family in the state.

“As the saying goes when the head is healthy the rest of the body is okay. But the reverse is the case when the head is rotten. I urge you to demonstrate wisdom and prudence as the head of the customary courts in the state and carry your colleagues along as one united, peaceful family.”

The governor pointed out that, “As you are aware my administration has no room for public sector corruption. Consequently, you must ensure absolute zero tolerance for corruption in the customary courts under your leadership. I will hold you responsible for any corrupt practice in the customary courts. You must therefore not only ensure that you are above board but that those under your leadership are not corruptible

“Soon we shall arraign before the courts for trial, those indicted in the monumental payroll fraud that almost ruined this state.

“I want to use the auspicious occasion of this event to call on the judiciary as a whole to partner with us in our determined effort to stamp out public sector corruption. To this end, I expect that the courts will diligently determine these cases to serve as a deterrent to corrupt public servants.”

