Alleged contract scam: Diezani’s cousin on security agencies’ wanted list over alleged attacks on NSA, Monguno

Kindly Share This Story:

Security agencies yesterday are said to be currently on the trail of Kaysle Agama, the cousin of a former minister of petroleum, Mrs Diezani Maduake.

Kayle Agama had sometimes last year been fingered in many alleged corruptiuon cases linked to the former minister of petroleum, Mrs Diezani Allison Maduake.

In A report published by the Daily sun news online, stated, that Diezani’s Cousin was being trailed for allegedly seeking to tarnish the image of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and former coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubu.

Also read:

The decision to go after Kaysle Agama, Daily Sun learnt, became compelling following concern raised by the NSA by series of reports on some social media platforms to the effect that while in office, Dokubu awarded and paid unexecuted contracts worth N1.8bn to his cronies.

Recall that there have been recent series of accusations and counter-accusations by various stakeholders and leaders of the Niger Delta region, including some civil rights group who spoke to newsmen in confidence that Agama has been appearing in several viral videos alleging that the NSA and Prof. Dokubu were involved in the said N1.8bn unexecuted contract at the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Besides civil rights groups and groups in the Niger delta, sources close to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reveal that Agama, who was a contractor with the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, is under investigation by the commission over some contract related issues.

According to the source who pleaded not to be named said, “the commission is investigating a lot of people that appear to have a link with the allegations against Diezani and I think he is one of them.”

“Our team of investigators are trying to reach out to him and others to establish some of the allegations.” the source said.

in separate testimony to newsmen, an official with the office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme confirmed that “one Agama had sometimes called from his base in the United States seeking clarifications on some issues.

“I don’t know him and have not met him in person, but he is one of those linked to a series of attacks on the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“I received a call from someone who introduced himself as Agama. He said he was calling from the US and wanted some information from me, which I declined his request,” the official said.

Community leaders and groups in the Niger Delta region have expressed concern over the allegations of corruption and smear campaign against the NSA, who is currently overseeing the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, following the suspension of Prof. Charles Dokubu as coordinator.

In a statement, leader of the group, Ebiowe Thank God, expressed fears that the allegations are capable of jeopardizing the activities of the programme in the region.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: