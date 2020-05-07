Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court dismisses Obono-Obla suit against ICPC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the allegation of abuse of fundamental human rights filed against anti-graft commission, ICPC, by Ekoi Obono-Obla.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Obono-Obla in March, 2020, after being declared wanted in October last year by the Commission, for repeatedly failing to honour invitations sent to him.

ICPC, while investigating allegations of abuse of office, certificate forgery, and fraud amongst others, had wanted Obono-Obla to appear before it to clear his name.

The former SPIP boss was said to have spurned the invitations which prompted his arrest and subsequent detention in the Commission’s facilities before being released on bail.

According to a press statement by ICPC, “the erstwhile SPIP boss then approached the court, seeking redress in a case of an alleged breach of his fundamental human right to dignity of human person and personal liberty resulting from being declared wanted by ICPC.”

However, the court presided over by Justice N. E. Maha held that Obono-Obla, in his plea, failed to show how his right was breached or about to be breached following the invitations by ICPC and consequently dismissed the case.

Justice Maha also struck out his claim that the Commission lacked powers to investigate allegation of certificate forgery, for being incompetent.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

